President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of father of Senator Palwasha

President Asif Ali Zardari Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of father of Senator Palwasha Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of father of Senator Palwasha Khan.

He said in this hour of grief, his sympathies were with Senator Palwasha Khan and her family.

He prayed for the departed soul and for grant of patience to the bereaved family.