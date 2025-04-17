President Asif Ali Zardari Condoles Demise Of Father Of Senator Palwasha
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 10:32 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of father of Senator Palwasha Khan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of father of Senator Palwasha Khan.
He said in this hour of grief, his sympathies were with Senator Palwasha Khan and her family.
He prayed for the departed soul and for grant of patience to the bereaved family.
