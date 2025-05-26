Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari Condoles Demise Of Kamaluddin Azfar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 11:54 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former governor Sindh Kamaluddin Azfar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025)

He condoled with the family of Kamaluddin Azfar.

He paid tribute to the political services of the late politician, adding he was an asset for Pakistan People's Party, adding Kamal contributed greatly for the province of Sindh and Pakistan People's Party.

He prayed for the elevation of ranks of Kamaluddin Azfar in Jannah and for grant of fortitude to the bereaved family.

