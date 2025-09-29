President Asif Ali Zardari Condoles Demise Of Mother Of Sindh Home Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 11:14 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Monday expressed grief over the death of mother of Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar.
The President prayed for the highest ranks of the deceased in heaven and for patience for the bereaved family.
He said that demise of a mother was a cause of great sorrow and grief.
The President expressed his sympathy and condolences to Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar and his family.
