President Asif Ali Zardari Condoles Demise Of Mother Of Sindh Home Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 11:14 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of mother of Sindh Home Minister

President Asif Ali Zardari Monday expressed grief over the death of mother of Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Monday expressed grief over the death of mother of Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar.

The President prayed for the highest ranks of the deceased in heaven and for patience for the bereaved family.

He said that demise of a mother was a cause of great sorrow and grief.

The President expressed his sympathy and condolences to Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar and his family.

