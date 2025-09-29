President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of mother of Sindh Home Minister

President Asif Ali Zardari Monday expressed grief over the death of mother of Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Monday expressed grief over the death of mother of Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar.

The President prayed for the highest ranks of the deceased in heaven and for patience for the bereaved family.

He said that demise of a mother was a cause of great sorrow and grief.

The President expressed his sympathy and condolences to Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar and his family.