President Asif Ali Zardari congratulates Sohail Adnan on winning British Junior Squash Championship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Asif Ali Zardari Monday congratulated Sohail Adnan on winning British Junior Squash Championship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Monday congratulated Sohail Adnan on winning British Junior Squash Championship.

He lauded Sohail Adnan for winning Junior Squash Championship after a lapse of 18 years.

He said Sohail Adnan brought laurels to Pakistan in the field of squash and he prayed for his success in the future.