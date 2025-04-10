President Asif Ali Zardari congratulates squash player Noor Zaman

President Asif Ali Zardari Thursday congratulated Pakistani squash player Noor Zaman on winning the Under-23 World Squash Championship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Thursday congratulated Pakistani squash player Noor Zaman on winning the Under-23 World Squash Championship.

He said Noor Zaman gave the best performance in the championship, including the final.

Noor Zaman shone the name of Pakistan in the game of squash, he added.

He expressed hope that Noor Zaman will achieve more success in the future.

He prayed for the success of Noor Zaman in the future.