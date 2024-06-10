Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari Directs Payment Of Compensation To 1500 Affectees Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 06:34 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the payment of compensation worth Rs 4.7 million each to 1500 affectees of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam

The president said this in separate meetings with Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam and Energy Minister Dr Musaddik Malik, according to a President House press release.

Highlighting the necessity of establishment of a medical college and hospital in GB, he instructed the relevant departments to take measures on priority for the purpose.

Besides, he also directed for extending the scope of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for the people of GB to provide them healthcare facilities.

A few days ago, the GB governor and the Members of GB Council had apprised the president of the issues faced by the GB people. The president had also assured them for the measures to help resolve the problems.

