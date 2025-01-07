Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In Earthquake In China’s Xizang Region

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 03:10 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari expresses sorrow over loss of lives in earthquake in China’s Xizang region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of lives and the damage to the property caused by the earthquake that struck China's Xizang region.

"My sympathies are with the government, the people of China, and the earthquake victims during this hour of grief," the president said in a press statement.

"We stand in solidarity with our Chinese brothers and sisters, sharing their sorrow in this difficult time," he added.

President Asif Ali Zardari also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the earthquake.

Related Topics

Injured Asif Ali Zardari Earthquake China Government

Recent Stories

UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan t ..

UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championshi ..

Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate ..

Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law

1 hour ago
 Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number P ..

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..

2 hours ago
 realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterpr ..

Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise

2 hours ago
 European OECD countries lead nuclear power generat ..

European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation

2 hours ago
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite ..

Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat

3 hours ago
 Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night ..

Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season

3 hours ago
 Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiop ..

Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia

3 hours ago
 Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling f ..

Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain

3 hours ago
 53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts ..

53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan