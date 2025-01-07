- Home
President Asif Ali Zardari Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In Earthquake In China’s Xizang Region
Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of lives and the damage to the property caused by the earthquake that struck China's Xizang region.
"My sympathies are with the government, the people of China, and the earthquake victims during this hour of grief," the president said in a press statement.
"We stand in solidarity with our Chinese brothers and sisters, sharing their sorrow in this difficult time," he added.
President Asif Ali Zardari also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the earthquake.
