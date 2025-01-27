President Asif Ali Zardari felicitates Belarusian President on electoral victory

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari has extended heartfelt felicitations to President Aleksandr Lukashenko on his election for the 7th term as the President of Belarus.

The president expressed the hope that under his leadership, bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus will be further strengthened, a President's Office news release said.

The president conveyed his best wishes for the continued success of President Lukashenko and the well-being of the people of Belarus.