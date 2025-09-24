Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari Felicitates Forces, Nation For Successful Operation Against Terrorists In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 11:25 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari felicitates forces, nation for successful operation against terrorists in DI Khan

President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday felicitated the nation and the security forces on successful operation against the terrorists in Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday felicitated the nation and the security forces on successful operation against the terrorists in Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan.

“The bravery and sacrifices of our soldiers ensure safety of every citizen of the country,” the president said in a statement.

He stated that the struggle against terrorism was a guarantee of the country’s peaceful future.

“Every sacrifice made to establish the writ of the state will be written in golden words in history,” he affirmed noting that the people of Pakistan had always stood by their martyrs and Ghazis, firmly rejecting terrorism.

He emphasized that protecting the younger generation from extremism was a collective responsibility of all.

Recent Stories

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Kh ..

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak champions development in ..

7 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Spe ..

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahs ..

7 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue measures discussed in Chiniot meeting

Anti-dengue measures discussed in Chiniot meeting

7 minutes ago
 Rana urges PTI to hold dialogue for political, eco ..

Rana urges PTI to hold dialogue for political, economic stability

7 minutes ago
 USS WAYNE E. MEYER arrives at Karachi port

USS WAYNE E. MEYER arrives at Karachi port

7 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum: Mohammed bin ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum: Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision shapes Duba ..

1 hour ago
Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank con ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank convene high-level roundtable on ..

1 hour ago
 KUST hosts grand graduation ceremony for 426 stude ..

KUST hosts grand graduation ceremony for 426 students

25 minutes ago
 Land of orphans, widows to be protected under new ..

Land of orphans, widows to be protected under new legislation: CM

25 minutes ago
 Riyadh to host FII9 Summit with global leaders, in ..

Riyadh to host FII9 Summit with global leaders, investors, policymakers

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan boosts its wheat production by global res ..

Pakistan boosts its wheat production by global research: Dr Qamar Shakeel

25 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges e ..

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected representatives to play ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan