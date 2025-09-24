President Asif Ali Zardari felicitates forces, nation for successful operation against terrorists in DI Khan

President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday felicitated the nation and the security forces on successful operation against the terrorists in Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday felicitated the nation and the security forces on successful operation against the terrorists in Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan.

“The bravery and sacrifices of our soldiers ensure safety of every citizen of the country,” the president said in a statement.

He stated that the struggle against terrorism was a guarantee of the country’s peaceful future.

“Every sacrifice made to establish the writ of the state will be written in golden words in history,” he affirmed noting that the people of Pakistan had always stood by their martyrs and Ghazis, firmly rejecting terrorism.

He emphasized that protecting the younger generation from extremism was a collective responsibility of all.