- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- President Asif Ali Zardari felicitates forces, nation for successful operation against terrorists in ..
President Asif Ali Zardari Felicitates Forces, Nation For Successful Operation Against Terrorists In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 11:25 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday felicitated the nation and the security forces on successful operation against the terrorists in Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday felicitated the nation and the security forces on successful operation against the terrorists in Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan.
“The bravery and sacrifices of our soldiers ensure safety of every citizen of the country,” the president said in a statement.
He stated that the struggle against terrorism was a guarantee of the country’s peaceful future.
“Every sacrifice made to establish the writ of the state will be written in golden words in history,” he affirmed noting that the people of Pakistan had always stood by their martyrs and Ghazis, firmly rejecting terrorism.
He emphasized that protecting the younger generation from extremism was a collective responsibility of all.
Recent Stories
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak champions development in ..
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahs ..
Anti-dengue measures discussed in Chiniot meeting
Rana urges PTI to hold dialogue for political, economic stability
USS WAYNE E. MEYER arrives at Karachi port
Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum: Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision shapes Duba ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank convene high-level roundtable on ..
KUST hosts grand graduation ceremony for 426 students
Land of orphans, widows to be protected under new legislation: CM
Riyadh to host FII9 Summit with global leaders, investors, policymakers
Pakistan boosts its wheat production by global research: Dr Qamar Shakeel
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected representatives to play ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak champions development in Talagang district7 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue measures discussed in Chiniot meeting7 minutes ago
-
Rana urges PTI to hold dialogue for political, economic stability7 minutes ago
-
USS WAYNE E. MEYER arrives at Karachi port7 minutes ago
-
Land of orphans, widows to be protected under new legislation: CM25 minutes ago
-
Riyadh to host FII9 Summit with global leaders, investors, policymakers25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan boosts its wheat production by global research: Dr Qamar Shakeel25 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected representatives to play role in addressing ..25 minutes ago
-
NA Standing committee reviews Criminal Procedure Amendments, defers multiple bills amid calls for wi ..6 minutes ago
-
Modern driving simulator inaugurated in Chiniot6 minutes ago
-
The Institute of Holistic Rehabilitation and Inclusion (IHRI) hosts certificate distribution ceremon ..6 minutes ago
-
JI candidate wins Ward 04 General Seat in TMC Orangi by election6 minutes ago