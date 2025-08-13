Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari For Boosting Economic, Connectivity Links With Azerbaijan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 06:37 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari for boosting economic, connectivity links with Azerbaijan

President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to further deepen its brotherly ties with Azerbaijan, built on mutual trust, shared values, and common aspirations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to further deepen its brotherly ties with Azerbaijan, built on mutual trust, shared values, and common aspirations.

The president made these remarks during his meeting with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, a Presidency's news release said.

President Zardari said Pakistan views Azerbaijan as a key partner and seeks to expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, economy, and connectivity.

The president underscored that enhanced trade links, investment partnerships, and improved regional connectivity would bring the two countries closer and contribute to shared prosperity.

President Zardari congratulated the Ambassador on the historic peace agreement with Armenia and asked him to convey his felicitations to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan.

He said the agreement would usher in lasting peace, stability, and prosperity for the region. He stated that Pakistan believes in resolving issues and conflicts through dialogue and peaceful means, based on mutual understanding and respect.

He welcomed the operationalization of direct air links between the two countries, calling it a step that has opened new avenues for trade, tourism, and people-to-people contacts.

The president also thanked Azerbaijan for its steadfast support for the just cause of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly as a valued member of the OIC Contact Group.

Recent Stories

Preparing Pakistan to meet future needs in AI top ..

Preparing Pakistan to meet future needs in AI top priority: Federal Minister for ..

36 seconds ago
 Social Welfare Department marks Independence Day a ..

Social Welfare Department marks Independence Day at Drug Rehab Centre in DIKhan

38 seconds ago
 25 outlaws nabbed; drugs, weapons seized

25 outlaws nabbed; drugs, weapons seized

40 seconds ago
 Karachi Police issue strict orders to maintain law ..

Karachi Police issue strict orders to maintain law and order on Independence Day

43 seconds ago
 I on behalf of Iranian diplomatic mission & govern ..

I on behalf of Iranian diplomatic mission & government of islamic republic of Ir ..

23 minutes ago
 Omega Seiki Mobility to invest AED92 million in el ..

Omega Seiki Mobility to invest AED92 million in electric vehicle assembly plant ..

26 minutes ago
UAE airports receive 75.4 million passengers in H1 ..

UAE airports receive 75.4 million passengers in H1 2025, record 5% growth

26 minutes ago
 Hub71 attracts 13 AI-focused start-ups in first ha ..

Hub71 attracts 13 AI-focused start-ups in first half of 2025

26 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi issues two resolutions appointin ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi issues two resolutions appointing new leaders at Sharjah Hospi ..

26 minutes ago
 CM promises 100 MGD additional water supply for ci ..

CM promises 100 MGD additional water supply for city through New Hub Canal

7 minutes ago
 Presight reports AED1.09 billion in H1 revenue, up ..

Presight reports AED1.09 billion in H1 revenue, up 80.2%

1 hour ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Republic of Serbia to UAE

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan