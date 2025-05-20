President Asif Ali Zardari for enhanced bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, culture

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 10:28 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday called for further improving bilateral ties with Thailand, the Philippines, Slovenia, Serbia, Burkina Faso, Zambia, and Latvia, in the fields of trade, economy, and culture
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday called for further improving bilateral ties with Thailand, the Philippines, Slovenia, Serbia, Burkina Faso, Zambia, and Latvia, in the fields of trade, economy, and culture.
The president expressed these views while talking to the Ambassadors-designates of Thailand, Philippines, Slovenia, Serbia, Burkina Faso, Zambia, and Latvia to Pakistan, who called on him and presented their diplomatic credentials to him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
The Ambassador-designate of Thailand, Mr Rongvudhi Virabutr, the Ambassador-designate of the Philippines, Dr Emmanuel R. Fernandez, Non-Resident Ambassador-designate of Slovenia, Mr Igor Jukic, Non-Resident Ambassador-designate of Serbia, Mr Damir Kovacevic, Non-Resident Ambassador-designate of Burkina Faso, Mr Mohamadi Kabore, Non-Resident Ambassador-designate of Zambia, Mr Ivan Zyuulu, and Non-Resident Ambassador of Latvia, Ms Dana Goldfinca, presented their diplomatic credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari during a credentials ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Upon their arrival, the envoys were presented with the guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Armed Forces.
The president highlighted the need for further expanding bilateral trade and business relations with the respective countries. He congratulated the Ambassadors on their new assignments and wished them success in the exercise of their duties.
