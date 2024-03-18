Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari For Enhanced Trade, Investment Ties With US

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 07:57 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari for enhanced trade, investment ties with US

President Asif Ali Zardari has underlined the need to enhance trade and investment relations with the United States of America, besides exploring collaborative opportunities in diverse sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has underlined the need to enhance trade and investment relations with the United States of America, besides exploring collaborative opportunities in diverse sectors.

He said that American enterprises should be encouraged to invest in the pakistan stock exchange as well as bring innovative business ideas to the country’s economy.

The president made these remarks while talking to Ambassador of the USA to Pakistan Donald Blome who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the president said that Pakistan had enjoyed a long-standing and broad-based relationship with the USA spanning over seven decades, which needed to be further strengthened.

He said that top priority of Pakistan was to put its economy on the right track and overcome economic and security challenges.

He highlighted that climate change was a global issue, and Pakistan was among the countries most vulnerable to its adverse impacts. He said that Pakistan wanted to improve its agricultural sector by adopting modern irrigation techniques to conserve water and reduce reliance on flood irrigation.

Ambassador Donald Blome said that Pakistan and the USA could enhance bilateral collaboration in the fields of trade & investment, climate change, renewable energy, agriculture and security.

He informed that the USA had completed the Sindh Basic Education Programme to build climate-resilient schools to strengthen Pakistan’s education sector. He also congratulated the president on assuming the office for a second time.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan USA Asif Ali Zardari Business Education Flood Water Agriculture United States Pakistan Stock Exchange Top

Recent Stories

Bahawalnagar launches Ramadan crackdown on hoarder ..

Bahawalnagar launches Ramadan crackdown on hoarders, profiteers

10 minutes ago
 50 shopkeepers held for overcharging

50 shopkeepers held for overcharging

10 minutes ago
 Ichhra incident: 3 accused remanded in police cust ..

Ichhra incident: 3 accused remanded in police custody

7 minutes ago
 Assistant commissioners conduct operations against ..

Assistant commissioners conduct operations against price surge, begging menace

7 minutes ago
 06 illegal fuel agencies sealed

06 illegal fuel agencies sealed

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy Beijing holds National Day Recept ..

Pakistan Embassy Beijing holds National Day Reception

7 minutes ago
Stock markets rise before key rate decisions

Stock markets rise before key rate decisions

7 minutes ago
 Slash spending-ramp up income way forward to boost ..

Slash spending-ramp up income way forward to boost economy: Qaiser Sheikh

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner seeks plantation targets from all dep ..

Commissioner seeks plantation targets from all depts

7 minutes ago
 Rs 137,000 fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 137,000 fine imposed on profiteers

7 minutes ago
 Khurram Nawaz Gandapur condemns terrorist attack o ..

Khurram Nawaz Gandapur condemns terrorist attack on Mir Ali check post

7 minutes ago
 FWMC making efforts to make city zero-waste: CEO

FWMC making efforts to make city zero-waste: CEO

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan