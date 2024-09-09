President Asif Ali Zardari for political stability, strengthening democracy

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 11:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday underscored the need to further strengthen parliamentary democracy and promote political stability to put the country on the path of development.

Talking about the current challenges facing the country, the president emphasized the need to forge political unity to steer the country out of its political, economic and security challenges.

The president expressed these views during a dinner hosted in honour of parliamentarians belonging to Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PMLQ), and Istehkaam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Chaudhary Salik Hussain, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, President ANP Senator Aimal Wali Khan, Former Caretaker Prime Minister and Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan, and senior political leadership of the country attended the dinner.

Speaking on the occasion, President Zardari called for promoting tolerance and mutual respect as well as strengthening democratic institutions.

He said that political, economic and governance reforms were essential for improving public service delivery and bringing economic prosperity.

He urged the need to rise above partisan interests and committedly work for the welfare of the people, adding that he was against the politics of confrontation that harmed the country.

The parliamentarians from different political parties suggested various measures to bring stability and provide relief to the people.

They also appreciated the president for his political wisdom and vision in evolving consensus on issues of national significance.

