Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari For Stronger Cooperation With Commonwealth

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2024 | 07:24 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari for stronger cooperation with Commonwealth

President Asif Ali Zardari has emphasised the need for stronger cooperation with the Commonwealth in areas of climate change, education, parliamentary exchanges and disaster preparedness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has emphasised the need for stronger cooperation with the Commonwealth in areas of climate change, education, parliamentary exchanges and disaster preparedness.

He called for enhanced interactions among parliamentary bodies, particularly young parliamentarians and students, to further strengthen and promote the bonds of friendship with Commonwealth member states.

The president expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Tueday.

Welcoming the delegation, the president said that Pakistan, being the founding member of the Commonwealth, attached great importance to this organization for promoting cooperation among member states.

The meeting exchanged views on the consequences of climate change for Pakistan. The president said that Pakistan had suffered a lot due to the impacts of climate change.

He informed that over 2 million mangroves had been planted in Sindh to mitigate the impacts of climate change which had also earned $ 27 million by trading carbon credits in the international market.

He also mentioned that the Sindh government had started constructing 2 million flood-resilient houses in the wake of the floods of 2022.

Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said that Pakistan was facing huge challenges relating to Climate Change and was among the countries most vulnerable to its consequences.

She highlighted the Commonwealth’s robust engagement with Pakistan and expressed her gratitude for Pakistan’s continuous support for the work of the organization.

The president appreciated Secretary-General Patricia Scotland’s climate advocacy for Pakistan in meeting the adverse impacts of climate change, especially in the aftermath of the climate-change-induced devastating floods in 2022.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Education Young Market Government Million

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

6 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

6 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

6 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

6 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan