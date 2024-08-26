- Home
President Asif Ali Zardari Grieved Over Martyrdom Of Security Personnel In Balochistan
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 07:23 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of security personnel during clearance operations in Balochistan.
In a message, he also extended heartfelt condolences over the martyrdom of innocent citizens in various incidents in the province.
The president termed the terrorists, the enemies of mankind and development and vowed that they would surely be brought to justice.
He said the nation stood with the valor security forces and law enforcement agencies.
With the help of the entire nation, the nefarious intentions of the terrorist elements will be thwarted, the president added.
He also appreciated the bravery and spirit of Jawans who embraced martyrdom in the incidents.
President Zardari prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the martyrs, high ranks in Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.
