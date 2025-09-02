President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of father of former Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani

In a message, the president said he shared Sadiq Sanjrani's grief and prayed for the grant of eternal peace to the departed soul.

He also prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.