President Asif Ali Zardari Grieved Over Passing Of Sadiq Sanjrani's Father

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 10:29 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari grieved over passing of Sadiq Sanjrani's father

President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of father of former Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of father of former Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

In a message, the president said he shared Sadiq Sanjrani's grief and prayed for the grant of eternal peace to the departed soul.

He also prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.

