President Asif Ali Zardari leaves for Harbin

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday left for China's city of Harbin.

He will participate in the inauguration ceremony of the 9th Winter Asian Games.

He will also attend a luncheon to be hosted in honour of heads of different countries.