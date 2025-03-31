Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari Offers Eid Ul-Fitr Prayers At Zardari House Nawabshah

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2025 | 11:40 AM

President Asif Ali Zardari offers Eid ul-Fitr prayers at Zardari House Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari offered the Eid ul-Fitr prayers at Zardari House in Nawabshah on Monday.

On this occasion, the President prayed for the security, development and prosperity of the country.

A large number of political and social personalities, along with PPP workers and the public, joined the President for the Eid prayers at Zardari House in Nawabshah.

Afterwards, the President met with the people and extended Eid greetings.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Provincial Minister Ali Hassan Zardari, Zia ul Hassan Lanjar and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

APP/aqs/irp

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..

1 hour ago
 Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

1 hour ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed Al ..

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassador ..

Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’

1 hour ago
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, rece ..

Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers

1 hour ago
 UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

1 hour ago
 Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli ..

Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza

1 hour ago
 UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ..

UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..

1 hour ago
 120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa ..

120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Depu ..

UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan