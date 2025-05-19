President Asif Ali Zardari Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Killing Terrorists
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 09:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Monday paid tribute to security forces for eliminating three terrorists in two different operations in Balochistan.
He appreciated the security forces for killing three terrorists of Indian proxy during the intelligence based operations.
He said security forces would continue their operations till complete eradication of terrorists.
He said it was matter of satisfaction that the security forces of Pakistan undertook successful operations for ending terrorism.
Pakistan had an unwavering determination for killing terrorist elements and defending the country, he added.
He expressed the national resolve to completely wipe out terrorism from the country.
