Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari Pays Visit To Mazar-e-Quaid

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 06:55 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari pays visit to Mazar-e-Quaid

President Asif Ali Zardari, Tuesday, paid a visit to mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay respect to the Father of the Nation after assuming office of the president of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari, Tuesday, paid a visit to mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay respect to the Father of the Nation after assuming office of the president of Pakistan.

It was Asif Ali Zardari's first visit to Karachi after assuming charge of the office of the president of Pakistan for the second time.

President Zardari laid a floral wreath at the grave of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and offered Fatiha. He also penned down comments in the book of visitors.

Asif Ali Zardari, at the occasion, was received by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Provincial president PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and other senior officers of Sindh government.

Earlier, on his arrival at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a smartly turned out contingent of cadets from the Pakistan Military academy, Kakul presented guard of honour to the President Asif Al Zardari.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Chief Minister Governor Muhammad Ali Jinnah Visit Murad Ali Shah From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

CM's initiatives reviewed

CM's initiatives reviewed

4 minutes ago
 AJK President emphasizes lawyer role in justice, K ..

AJK President emphasizes lawyer role in justice, Kashmir cause

9 minutes ago
 Crime control, security arrangements during Ramaza ..

Crime control, security arrangements during Ramazan discussed

9 minutes ago
 DC visits vegetable market Rawat, sasta model baza ..

DC visits vegetable market Rawat, sasta model bazaar to check rates of daily use ..

9 minutes ago
 Training session for "Home-Based Workers" to use s ..

Training session for "Home-Based Workers" to use social media

9 minutes ago
 Man arrested after DPO takes notice

Man arrested after DPO takes notice

4 minutes ago
DC inaugurates Sasta Bazar for facilitating people ..

DC inaugurates Sasta Bazar for facilitating people in Ramazan

4 minutes ago
 CM approves clean Punjab model project for four ci ..

CM approves clean Punjab model project for four cities

4 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 62,641 power pilferers in 180 days

LESCO detects 62,641 power pilferers in 180 days

4 minutes ago
 Minister vows to improve education quality in KP s ..

Minister vows to improve education quality in KP schools

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif offers c ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif offers condolences

4 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 6.90m from 379 defaulters i ..

LESCO collects over Rs 6.90m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan