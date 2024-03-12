President Asif Ali Zardari pays visit to Mazar-e-Quaid

President Asif Ali Zardari, Tuesday, paid a visit to mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay respect to the Father of the Nation after assuming office of the president of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari, Tuesday, paid a visit to mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay respect to the Father of the Nation after assuming office of the president of Pakistan.

It was Asif Ali Zardari's first visit to Karachi after assuming charge of the office of the president of Pakistan for the second time.

President Zardari laid a floral wreath at the grave of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and offered Fatiha. He also penned down comments in the book of visitors.

Asif Ali Zardari, at the occasion, was received by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Provincial president PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and other senior officers of Sindh government.

Earlier, on his arrival at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a smartly turned out contingent of cadets from the Pakistan Military academy, Kakul presented guard of honour to the President Asif Al Zardari.