President Asif Ali Zardari Reaches Hometown Nawabshah

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 07:06 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The President Asif Ali Zardari reached his hometown Nawabshah on Friday.

From the airport, he went to the ancestral graveyard "Balu Ja Qubba", where he visited the graves of his father late Hakim Ali Zardari and mother late Begum Bilqis Sultana, laid floral wreaths and recited Fateha.

On this occasion, chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and provincial minister Ali Hassan Zardari were also present along with others.

Later, the President arrived at Zardari House where elected representatives, dignitaries of the city and party workers' delegations met with him.

