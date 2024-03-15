President Asif Ali Zardari Reaches Hometown Nawabshah
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 07:06 PM
The President Asif Ali Zardari reached his hometown Nawabshah on Friday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The President Asif Ali Zardari reached his hometown Nawabshah on Friday.
From the airport, he went to the ancestral graveyard "Balu Ja Qubba", where he visited the graves of his father late Hakim Ali Zardari and mother late Begum Bilqis Sultana, laid floral wreaths and recited Fateha.
On this occasion, chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and provincial minister Ali Hassan Zardari were also present along with others.
Later, the President arrived at Zardari House where elected representatives, dignitaries of the city and party workers' delegations met with him.
Recent Stories
PTI holds protest outside IMF, WB offices
Champions League quarter-final tie-by-tie guide
EU states back watered-down law on supply chain standards
Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draw
Rain affected families get financial assistance
Punjab’s culture rooted in history: Muhammad Shakoor
AC Sanjawi visits utility store to review price of items
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Health Minister briefed on Vector Control Program in KP
Delegation of Beef, Mutton Association calls on Hamza Shafqat
Dar submits nomination papers for Islamabad technocrat seat
161 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI holds protest outside IMF, WB offices3 minutes ago
-
Rain affected families get financial assistance4 minutes ago
-
Punjab’s culture rooted in history: Muhammad Shakoor4 minutes ago
-
AC Sanjawi visits utility store to review price of items4 minutes ago
-
Health Minister briefed on Vector Control Program in KP37 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Beef, Mutton Association calls on Hamza Shafqat37 minutes ago
-
Dar submits nomination papers for Islamabad technocrat seat37 minutes ago
-
161 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region37 minutes ago
-
DSP gunned down in Sibi36 minutes ago
-
Fines changes on open hotels 63 thousand.A.C Ratodero36 minutes ago
-
200 nomination forms obtained by candidates for 12 seats of Senate in Sindh36 minutes ago
-
Ease and safety for worshippers ensures at Prophet’s Mosque36 minutes ago