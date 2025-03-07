President Asif Ali Zardari Resolves To Advance Women's Rights
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 08:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan was committed to advancing women’s rights in line with its constitutional provisions and international commitments.
In a message on International Women’s Day celebrated on March 8, he said, "Today, Pakistan joins the world in celebrating International Women’s Day to highlight women's resilience and their contributions to shaping societies and driving progress."
This year’s theme, “For All Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.”, reinforced the need for collective action to ensure that every woman and girl had equal access to rights and opportunities, he added.
The President said, "Women constitute almost half of our population and empowering them is essential for our national progress. Societies that provide equal rights and opportunities for women are more prosperous, peaceful, and resilient.
When women are given access to education, economic opportunities, and leadership roles, entire communities benefit.
Unfortunately, many women still have to face violence, discrimination, and barriers to their full participation in society."
He said, "Over the years, we have taken key steps, including the enactment of laws against domestic violence, workplace harassment, and gender-based discrimination.
Similarly, specialised courts and helplines for survivors of gender-based violence have strengthened protections. Pakistan has taken steps to increase women’s representation in politics, judiciary, law enforcement, and public institutions, besides undertaking economic initiatives to promote financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, and digital literacy for women."
He said, "We should ensure an inclusive and equitable society and take more steps to further improve policies to support women’s safety, education, and economic independence. Our businesses and private sector should also provide equal opportunities, fair wages, and safe workplaces for women. By ensuring equal rights and opportunities for women, we can build a stronger, more progressive, and just society for future generations."
"On this International Women’s Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to empower every woman to help her achieve her full potential," he concluded. ***Embargoed: Not to be published/broadcast/telecast before 2359 hours tonight**
