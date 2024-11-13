- Home
President Asif Ali Zardari Stresses Awareness, Preventive Measures To Tackle Diabetes Challenge
Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 06:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari called for collaboration between media, civil society and the private sector to raise awareness about the risks of diabetes to ensure early prevention and reduce the burden of the silent killer disease.
"The disease can be controlled—and even prevented—through proactive measures by adopting a healthier lifestyle, regular exercises, balanced nutrition and maintaining a healthy weight," the president said in his message on World Diabetes Day annually observed on November 14 to make people aware about risks of the disease.
He said that this year’s theme, “Diabetes and Well-being,” underscored the importance of addressing the growing global diabetes crisis and its profound impact on health and well-being.
The president said that increasing cases of diabetes were primarily linked to sedentary living, poor dietary habits, and a lack of education about the disease.
He also emphasised strengthening Pakistan’s healthcare infrastructure to ensure that all individuals have access to affordable and effective diabetes care.
President Zardari said that by working together with both national and international partners, "we can improve our healthcare systems, implement preventive measures and provide cost-effective treatment to those living with diabetes."
"On this World Diabetes Day, we reaffirm our commitment to tackling the challenge of diabetes by raising awareness, and investing in prevention and treatment, we can reduce the burden of this silent killer and improve the lives of millions of Pakistanis," he remarked.
