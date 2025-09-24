President Asif Ali Zardari Stresses Role Of Newspapers In Strengthening Democracy
September 24, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari has underlined the vital role of newspapers in fostering an informed citizenry and strengthening democracy, urging the youth to cultivate the habit of newspaper reading and educational institutions to promote it actively.
President Zardari, on the occasion of National Newspaper Readership Day, extended his warmest greetings to readers, journalists, editors, publishers, and all those who have dedicated themselves to the noble profession of journalism.
“I commend the All-Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) for its initiative in commemorating this day each year to encourage the culture of newspaper reading across the country.”
He believed that an informed citizenry is the foundation of a vibrant democracy. When citizens have access to reliable information, they are empowered to make better choices – not only in elections but in every sphere of life.
From the days of the Pakistan Movement to the present, newspapers have been central to our national discourse. They have informed the people, exposed injustices, provided a platform for debate, and upheld the public’s right to know. For this invaluable service, generations of journalists deserve our deepest respect, he added.
Early on, he said he learnt that a newspaper guarantees a responsible flow of information. The institution of the editor ensures that responsibility by deciding what deserves to be highlighted and what must be discarded. Sadly, with the advent of social media, the role of the professional editor is in decline, giving rise to disinformation and propaganda.
This makes the values of responsible journalism carried by newspapers all the more precious today.
In today’s fast-paced digital era, where news often circulates before it is verified, newspapers remain symbols of trust.
President Zardari pointed out that the newspapers provide depth, context, and thoughtful analysis – helping readers understand not just what has happened, but why it matters.
“While I do recognise that the industry faces severe challenges, it is heartening to see that the best newspapers around the world have not only survived but flourished. I am confident that our newspapers too can do the same, not by waiting for government support or big business patronage, but by relying on the trust and loyalty of the people whose right to know they have championed for generations,” the president said.
He urged the youth to develop the habit of reading newspapers, and he also called upon educational institutions to encourage newspaper reading among their students. Furthermore, the president also called upon the print media to continue upholding the highest standards of ethics, impartiality, and responsibility. Press freedom is essential to democracy, but it must always be exercised with truth, balance, and fairness.
“I hope that newspaper readership in our country will continue to grow and help us in making a more informed, thoughtful, and democratic Pakistan,” he added.
