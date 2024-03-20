Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Gwadar Port Authority Complex

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on Gwadar Port Authority Complex.

He also highly appreciated the prompt response of the security forces and said that their valiant security forces manifested courage and will.

The president also vowed to counter terrorist elements with full force, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

