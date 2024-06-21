President Asif Ali Zardari Strongly Condemns Bomb Attack In Kurram District
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2024 | 10:12 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday strongly condemned a bomb attack in the Kurram District and paid tribute to the security personnel who embraced martyrdom
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday strongly condemned a bomb attack in the Kurram District and paid tribute to the security personnel who embraced martyrdom.
The president, in a statement, commended the patriotism and sense of duty of the martyrs and the role of security forces in eradicating terrorism from the country.
He expressed the resolve to uproot the terrorism from the country's soil, saying that the operations of the law enforcement agencies would continue till complete elimination of the menace.
He offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of martyrs and prayed for their patience and courage. He also prayed for the highest ranks for the martyrs in paradise.
