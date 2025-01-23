President Asif Ali Zardari summons joint session of Parliament on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday summoned the joint session of the Parliament on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 1:00 am.

The President summoned the joint session to exercise the powers conferred by article 54(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, according to a notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.