President Asif Ali Zardari Summons Joint Session Of Parliament On Friday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 11:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday summoned the joint session of the Parliament on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 1:00 am.
The President summoned the joint session to exercise the powers conferred by article 54(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, according to a notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.
