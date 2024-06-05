President Asif Ali Zardari Summons NA, Senate Sessions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 11:39 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the sessions of National Assembly and Senate to be held separately on June 6 and June 7 respectively.
The president has summoned the National Assembly session on June 6 (Thursday) at 5:00pm while the Senate session is convened for Friday (June 7) at 10:30am, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
President Zardari summoned the sessions of both Houses of Parliament under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.
