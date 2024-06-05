Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari Summons NA, Senate Sessions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 11:39 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari summons NA, Senate sessions

President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the sessions of National Assembly and Senate to be held separately on June 6 and June 7 respectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the sessions of National Assembly and Senate to be held separately on June 6 and June 7 respectively.

The president has summoned the National Assembly session on June 6 (Thursday) at 5:00pm while the Senate session is convened for Friday (June 7) at 10:30am, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

President Zardari summoned the sessions of both Houses of Parliament under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Senate Parliament June

Recent Stories

Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in ..

Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis

12 seconds ago
 Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ire ..

Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup

14 seconds ago
 Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

7 minutes ago
 Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 9 ..

Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..

7 minutes ago
 Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten ..

Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini

3 seconds ago
 World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate li ..

World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate limit by 2028: UN

5 seconds ago
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizin ..

IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing

6 seconds ago
 Planet overheating, ban fossil fuel ads: UN chief

Planet overheating, ban fossil fuel ads: UN chief

19 minutes ago
 Andreeva stuns Sabalenka, youngest Grand Slam semi ..

Andreeva stuns Sabalenka, youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997

8 seconds ago
 Canada central bank cuts key lending rate, signals ..

Canada central bank cuts key lending rate, signals more ahead

19 minutes ago
 High prices slash cigarette consumption by over 11 ..

High prices slash cigarette consumption by over 11 billion sticks

2 hours ago
 Capital receives 8 more electric buses, reaches 30 ..

Capital receives 8 more electric buses, reaches 30 in Fleet of 160

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan