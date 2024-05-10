President Asif Ali Zardari summons NA session on May 13

President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the session of the National Assembly on Monday (May 13) at 04:00 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the session of the National Assembly on Monday (May 13) at 04:00 pm.

The president summoned the session of National Assembly in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 54(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.