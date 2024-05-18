President Asif Ali Zardari Summons Senate Session On May 21
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 09:21 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the session of the Senate on Tuesday (May 21) at 05:00 pm
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the session of the Senate on Tuesday (May 21) at 05:00 pm.
The president summoned the session of the Upper House in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 54(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
