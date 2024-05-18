Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari Summons Senate Session On May 21

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 09:21 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari summons Senate session on May 21

President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the session of the Senate on Tuesday (May 21) at 05:00 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the session of the Senate on Tuesday (May 21) at 05:00 pm.

The president summoned the session of the Upper House in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 54(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

