President Asif Ali Zardari Summons Senate To Meet On July 4

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 06:33 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari summons Senate to meet on July 4

President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday summoned the Senate to meet on on July 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday summoned the Senate to meet on on July 4.

The Senate will meet at the Parliament House on Thursday at 1700 hours, according to a President House

press release.

The president summoned the session in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Article 54 (1) of the

Constitution.

