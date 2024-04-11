Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari Visits Balu Ja Quba Graveyard

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2024 | 01:50 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari's visited Balu ja Quba graveyard here on Eid day.

President Asif Ali Zardari visited the graves of his parents and relatives, offered fateha and sprinkled flower petals

Sindh Provincial Minister Haji Ali Hassan Zardari was also accompanied by the President.

APP/nsm- rzq

