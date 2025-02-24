President Asif Ali Zardari Visits Mona Remount Depot In Sargodha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 10:04 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari Monday visited Mona Remount Depot
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Monday visited Mona Remount Depot.
He was briefed about the role of Mona Depot in the breeding of horses and in meeting the needs of Pakistan army.
He was told about the different breeds of horses present at the depot, which is 150 years old.
The President viewed different breeds of horses being raised at the facility.
He appreciated the role of the depot in rearing unique stock of horses.
