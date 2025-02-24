Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari Visits Mona Remount Depot In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 10:04 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari visits Mona Remount Depot in Sargodha

President Asif Ali Zardari Monday visited Mona Remount Depot

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Monday visited Mona Remount Depot.

He was briefed about the role of Mona Depot in the breeding of horses and in meeting the needs of Pakistan army.

He was told about the different breeds of horses present at the depot, which is 150 years old.

The President viewed different breeds of horses being raised at the facility.

He appreciated the role of the depot in rearing unique stock of horses.

Recent Stories

Distinguished Kashmiri journalist Ather Masood Wan ..

Distinguished Kashmiri journalist Ather Masood Wani laid to rest

1 minute ago
 Sindh govt decides to organize girls, boys maratho ..

Sindh govt decides to organize girls, boys marathon in Thar desert Mithi

1 minute ago
 10-year-old boy killed as pistol goes off accident ..

10-year-old boy killed as pistol goes off accidentally

1 minute ago
 FNC, EP explore prospects for joint partnership

FNC, EP explore prospects for joint partnership

20 minutes ago
 National Guard, Abu Dhabi Airports sign cooperatio ..

National Guard, Abu Dhabi Airports sign cooperation agreement

21 minutes ago
 Sports Minister attends UAE School Games Football

Sports Minister attends UAE School Games Football

21 minutes ago
Smart WASA Project introduced to facilitate consum ..

Smart WASA Project introduced to facilitate consumers: Shoaib Rasheed

1 minute ago
 RPO seeks comments on pending appeals of cops with ..

RPO seeks comments on pending appeals of cops within 24 hours

1 minute ago
 Commissioner orders road restoration for improved ..

Commissioner orders road restoration for improved traffic management

58 seconds ago
 Govt terminates contracts with 6 Power Plants, red ..

Govt terminates contracts with 6 Power Plants, reduces electricity cost 4 rupees ..

59 seconds ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari visits Mona Remount Dep ..

President Asif Ali Zardari visits Mona Remount Depot in Sargodha

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti take ..

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti takes notice of Hub Rind Market in ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan