President Asif Ali Zardari Visits Nayyar Bukhari To Condole Over Wife's Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2025 | 09:39 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday visited the house of Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and condoled with him over death of his wife and offered Fateha
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday visited the house of Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and condoled with him over death of his wife and offered Fateha.
He expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of his wife and sympathised with the bereaved family.
The President prayed for the elevation of ranks of the departed soul in Jannah and for grant of fortitude to the heirs.
Recent Stories
CTD arrests 2 suspected terrorists from Jamshoro
President Asif Ali Zardari visits Nayyar Bukhari to condole over wife's death
Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: President Asif ..
PM calls for grant of right to self-determination to people of J&K
Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft concludes
British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's Sohail Adnan reaches quarterfi ..
Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictment in corruption reference
PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks
Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident
GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023
Gold prices fall in local, international markets
Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTD arrests 2 suspected terrorists from Jamshoro14 seconds ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari visits Nayyar Bukhari to condole over wife's death15 seconds ago
-
Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: President Asif Ali Zardari56 minutes ago
-
PM calls for grant of right to self-determination to people of J&K56 minutes ago
-
Raisani urges realization of Bhutto’s vision for progress in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
*Embargo : Not to be Published, Broadcast or Posted before 5 Jan*1 hour ago
-
City's AQI increases1 hour ago
-
ATH administration refutes social media rumors about MRI machine1 hour ago
-
KP govt has completely lost its authority in province: Azma Bokhari2 hours ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University will offer holistic scholarships to talented students2 hours ago
-
Criminal gang busted; valuables recovered2 hours ago
-
Pir Bachal Shah Jillani presides Board of Governors meeting for Law Colleges2 hours ago