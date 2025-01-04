Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari Visits Nayyar Bukhari To Condole Over Wife's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2025 | 09:39 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday visited the house of Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and condoled with him over death of his wife and offered Fateha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday visited the house of Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and condoled with him over death of his wife and offered Fateha.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of his wife and sympathised with the bereaved family.

The President prayed for the elevation of ranks of the departed soul in Jannah and for grant of fortitude to the heirs.

