President Asif Zardari Attends Opening Ceremony Of Asian Winter Games In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 11:50 AM

President Asif Zardari attends opening ceremony of Asian Winter Games in China

HARBIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday attended the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games, 2025 in Harbin, China.

Chinese President Xi Jing Ping welcomed President Asif Ali Zardari upon his arrival at the state banquet before the opening ceremony.

Heads of states/governments of different countries were also present on the occasion.

