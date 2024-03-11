President Asif Zardari Presented Guard Of Honour
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday was presented guard of honour here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a day after he was sworn in as the 14th President of Pakistan.
The president arrived at the forecourt of the presidency in the horse-driven buggy.
After the national anthem, he inspected the guard of honour presented by the smartly turned-out contingents of the armed forces.
Later, the president shook hands with the officers and staffers of the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
On Sunday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath of office to President Asif Ali Zardari, a day after he was elected to the office.
