President Asks Auditor General To Enforce Financial Discipline

Fri 01st October 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday asked the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Muhammad Ajmal Gondal to take steps for enforcing financial discipline in governmental organizations so as to put an end to irregularities.

He emphasized the need for adopting the latest IT based-audit techniques that would greatly help in overseeing the management of public finances as well as bringing an end to corruption.

President stated this during a meeting with the Auditor General of Pakistan, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr here.

AGP briefed the President about the role of AG's office in ensuring fiscal transparency and accountability in governmental organizations.

President highlighted the need to further facilitate the retired government employees in getting their pensions and asked the AGP to ensure the fact that the retired employees did not face any difficulty in getting their pensions.

