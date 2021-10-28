President asks expatriates to invest in Pakistan; cites business-friendly environment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday asked the overseas Pakistanis to benefit from the country's business-friendly environment and invest in various sectors of the economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday asked the overseas Pakistanis to benefit from the country's business-friendly environment and invest in various sectors of the economy.

The president, in meeting with a visiting delegation of overseas Pakistanis from Australia, led by Muhammad Nawaz Malik, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, said Pakistan had adopted a very liberal investment policy to ensure a favourable business climate and attract foreign investment.

Talking to the delegation, the president highlighted that Pakistan's ranking in the Ease of Doing Business Index had improved to 108th position from 136th position which provided an enabling environment to foreign investors.

He stated that the government was encouraging investment in information technology, cattle farming and other important sectors of the economy and the expatriates needed to take advantage of investment opportunities in these sectors.

President Alvi said that the IT sector of the country had great potential and the government had taken steps to strengthen and improve that sector by establishing the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) that encouraged and facilitated foreign investors through its one-window facility.

He appreciated the role of overseas Pakistanis in promoting the economy of the country by sending remittances and making investments in various fields.

The members of the delegation informed the meeting that they were interested to invest in cattle farming and wanted to establish a model cattle farm in Pakistan.

They said that it would continue its efforts for promoting a positive image of the country and encourage Australian businessmen and overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan.