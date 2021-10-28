UrduPoint.com

President Asks Expatriates To Invest In Pakistan; Cites Business-friendly Environment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 08:44 PM

President asks expatriates to invest in Pakistan; cites business-friendly environment

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday asked the overseas Pakistanis to benefit from the country's business-friendly environment and invest in various sectors of the economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday asked the overseas Pakistanis to benefit from the country's business-friendly environment and invest in various sectors of the economy.

The president, in meeting with a visiting delegation of overseas Pakistanis from Australia, led by Muhammad Nawaz Malik, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, said Pakistan had adopted a very liberal investment policy to ensure a favourable business climate and attract foreign investment.

Talking to the delegation, the president highlighted that Pakistan's ranking in the Ease of Doing Business Index had improved to 108th position from 136th position which provided an enabling environment to foreign investors.

He stated that the government was encouraging investment in information technology, cattle farming and other important sectors of the economy and the expatriates needed to take advantage of investment opportunities in these sectors.

President Alvi said that the IT sector of the country had great potential and the government had taken steps to strengthen and improve that sector by establishing the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) that encouraged and facilitated foreign investors through its one-window facility.

He appreciated the role of overseas Pakistanis in promoting the economy of the country by sending remittances and making investments in various fields.

The members of the delegation informed the meeting that they were interested to invest in cattle farming and wanted to establish a model cattle farm in Pakistan.

They said that it would continue its efforts for promoting a positive image of the country and encourage Australian businessmen and overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Australia Business From Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

South Korean PM receives Saqr Ghobash

South Korean PM receives Saqr Ghobash

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Bahrain

Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Bahrain

2 minutes ago
 Moscow shuts down as Russia sees record virus case ..

Moscow shuts down as Russia sees record virus cases, deaths

2 minutes ago
 GB govt. heading towards progress ,prosperity: Fin ..

GB govt. heading towards progress ,prosperity: Finance Minister

2 minutes ago
 China submits new climate plan days before COP26 s ..

China submits new climate plan days before COP26 summit

9 minutes ago
 We stand with Kashmiri brothers till Kashmir's fre ..

We stand with Kashmiri brothers till Kashmir's freedom: DC Awaran

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.