President asks for provision of Spectrum Emergency Care to avoid harm, probable mortality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said that efforts must be made for the provision of Spectrum Emergency Care provided at all level of society to make it at par with international standards to avoid harm and probable mortality.

The President said this while talking to a delegation of Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), UK, led by Dean RCEM, Dr. Jason Long, who called on him.

While appreciating RCEM's partnership with Pakistani Medical Universities, the President felicitated RCEM for having organized the first collaborative International Conference on Emergency Medicine in October 2017.In this regard, he expressed gratification that RCEM was launching one-year training programme in Emergency Medicine in Rawalpindi Medical University.

He said that this programme not only developed professional and clinical skills in resuscitation, trauma and acute presentations but would also help them securing specialist training and membership and fellowship exams.

He further said that such programmes would help expanding and cementing Emergency Medicine as a core specialty for all hospitals; raising standards and providing safe and effective care for patients.

The President recognized the need to have more Emergency Medicine training centres in Pakistan.

He stressed that there was still a need for more collaboration between RCEM and Pakistani medical colleges/universities and hospitals.Moreover, he assured that a strong collaborative approach between Pakistan and the UK in this field could reap significant benefits for Pakistan.

He was confident that increasing number of UK/USA board certified Overseas Pakistanis Emergency Physicians returning to Pakistan would lead to an increase in CPSP recognized training centres in Pakistan.