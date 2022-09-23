UrduPoint.com

President Asks Govt, Opposition To Hold Talks On Economy, Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 03:00 AM

President asks govt, opposition to hold talks on economy, elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said he was trying to make the government and the opposition sit together and find a middle ground to resolve issues.

Talking to a private television channel, he said negotiations would benefit everybody and would help in resolving major issues facing the country.

The government and the opposition should hold talks on the issues of economy and elections, he added.

"If something is done while remaining within the constitutional bounds it will be beneficial.

" He supported the suggestion of early elections, adding if elections were announced today, at least three months would be needed to hold them.

He said the role of electronic voting machines was important for holding transparent elections.

The president said he took the matter of right of vote for overseas Pakistanis to the court in 2008.It was unfortunate that religion card was used in the matter of politics, he added.

Related Topics

Vote TV Government Court Opposition Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advan ..

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses Nati ..

2 hours ago
 At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syri ..

At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syria

2 hours ago
 Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship ..

Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship

3 hours ago
 Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomina ..

Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomination to Senate - White House

3 hours ago
 US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Desp ..

US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Despite Fed Rate Hikes - Yellen

3 hours ago
 Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment ..

Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment to Help Ukraine - Pentagon

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.