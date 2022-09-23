President asks govt, opposition to hold talks on economy, elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said he was trying to make the government and the opposition sit together and find a middle ground to resolve issues.

Talking to a private television channel, he said negotiations would benefit everybody and would help in resolving major issues facing the country.

The government and the opposition should hold talks on the issues of economy and elections, he added.

"If something is done while remaining within the constitutional bounds it will be beneficial.

" He supported the suggestion of early elections, adding if elections were announced today, at least three months would be needed to hold them.

He said the role of electronic voting machines was important for holding transparent elections.

The president said he took the matter of right of vote for overseas Pakistanis to the court in 2008.It was unfortunate that religion card was used in the matter of politics, he added.