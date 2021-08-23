UrduPoint.com

President Asks HC-designate To Australia To Focus On Diaspora's Facilitation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 02:39 PM

President asks HC-designate to Australia to focus on diaspora's facilitation

In appreciation for the positive role of overseas Pakistanis, President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday asked the High Commissioner-designate to Australia to work for the facilitation and welfare of the diaspora

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :In appreciation for the positive role of overseas Pakistanis, President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday asked the High Commissioner-designate to Australia to work for the facilitation and welfare of the diaspora.

In a meeting held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president urged Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the outgoing Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who has been appointed as High Commissioner to Australia, to extend the Pakistani community all possible support and services.

Noting the considerable number of Pakistani students in Australia, he highlighted the need for further enhancement of educational cooperation between the two countries.

President Alvi said Pakistan attached utmost importance to its ties with Australia and wanted to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

He emphasized the need to develop collaboration with Australia in the areas of education and vocational training that would help towards the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

Discussing various aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries, the President stressed that Pakistan and Australia had huge potential to increase trade and economic cooperation.

He added that Pakistan wanted to enhance bilateral cooperation with Australia in diverse fields, particularly education, agriculture, trade, water management, mining and Information Technology (IT).

He also underlined the need to attract Australian investment to Pakistan, adding that the country had adopted business-friendly policies and had shifted its focus from geo-politics to geo-economics.

The president congratulated Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on his appointment as Pakistan's High Commissioner to Australia and asked him to play his role in further strengthening and diversifying the Pakistan-Australia cooperation.

He also appreciated Chaudhri for the excellent discharge of his duties as Spokesperson of MoFA and expressed the hope that he would perform his duties as High Commissioner of Pakistan to Australia with the same spirit of dedication.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Australia Education Water Agriculture Same All From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Turkmen Olympic medalist Guryeva gets car, apartme ..

Turkmen Olympic medalist Guryeva gets car, apartment, cash as gift

15 minutes ago
 Ehsan Mani to make last attempt for extension as P ..

Ehsan Mani to make last attempt for extension as PCB Chairman

27 minutes ago
 UK to urge extension of Kabul evacuations at G7 ta ..

UK to urge extension of Kabul evacuations at G7 talks

2 minutes ago
 Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Says Hosting US Troops Arr ..

Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Says Hosting US Troops Arriving From Afghanistan Not on ..

2 minutes ago
 Greek Foreign Ministry Says Taliban Sees Turkey as ..

Greek Foreign Ministry Says Taliban Sees Turkey as Friendly Country

2 minutes ago
 Over four million collects as fine for overchargin ..

Over four million collects as fine for overcharging during last 3-weeks

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.