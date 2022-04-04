President asks Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif to nominate names for caretaker PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

Caretaker prime minister shall be appointed by the President in consultation with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2022) President Dr Arif Alvi has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to propose a suitable person for appointment of caretaker prime minister.

According to a letter written to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif by the President on Monday, caretaker prime minister shall be appointed by the President in consultation with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly.

It says in case the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition do not agree on any person to be appointed as caretaker prime minister within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, they will forward two nominees each to a parliamentary committee comprising eight members having equal representation from the treasury and the opposition.

Imran Khan shall continue to hold the office of Prime Minister till appointment of the caretaker Prime Minister.

Earlier yesterday, the Prime Minister dissolved the National Assembly after dismissal of no-confidence motion against him by the Deputy Speaker National Assembly under Article 5 of the Constitution.