President Asks IRS To Expand Scope Of Research

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 06:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday asked Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) to re-define its goals with special focus on expanding the scope of research.

During a presentation given by Acting President IRS Mr. Nadeem Riyaz on the role of IRS here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said the Institute needed to develop and strengthen linkages with regional and international institutes and think-tanks in area of research.

In order to achieve the desired results in area of policy-based research, the President, being the patron-in-chief of IRS, directed the Institute to improve its Charter so as to meet the requirements of modern day's research.

He also asked to expedite the process of appointing the members of board Governors enabling the Institute to smoothly run its affairs.

Nadeem Riyaz explained the importance and contribution of the Institute in developing human resource and undertaking research publications.

He said a number of scholars, researchers and students had benefited from the platform of the Institute. \932

