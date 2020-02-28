UrduPoint.com
President Asks People To Avoid Public Gatherings In Case Of Cough, Fever And Flu

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:50 PM

President asks people to avoid public gatherings in case of cough, fever and flu

President Arif Alvi says that he has asked the religious scholars that one may not go to mosque in case of illness.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28thd, 2020) Amid reports of Coronavirus in the country, President Arif Alvi urged the people who have fever, shortness of breath or any flu symptom should avoid going to public gatherings here on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, President Arif Alvi also asked the people to stay in-door if they were feeling well for the collective welfare of the society and public good. He said he had asked the religious scholars that if anyone was suffering from any illness he could perform prayers from the home.

“People who have fever cough shortness of breath or any flu symptom should avoid going to public gatherings.

I have taken opinion from Ulema that for the sake of community well being they can perform prayers at home & avoid Jumma congregation so as not to put other people at risk,” wrote President Arif Alvi.

The statement of the President has come at the moment when there are two confirm cases of Coronavirus and several reports of suspected patients in different parts of the country. The Sindh and Balochistan governments vacations due to possible threat from the deadly virus.

