Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 05:53 PM

President asks PM, opposition leader to finalize name for Care-taker Prime Minister until Aug 12

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday asked the prime minister and Leader of opposition in the outgoing National Assembly to propose a suitable person for appointment of Care-taker Prime Minister not later than August 12, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday asked the prime minister and Leader of opposition in the outgoing National Assembly to propose a suitable person for appointment of Care-taker Prime Minister not later than August 12, 2023.

In a letter to the prime minister and the opposition leader, President Alvi said under Article 224A of Constitution, Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly were required to propose name of a person for appointment of care-taker prime minister within three days of dissolution of National Assembly.

"Under proviso to Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution, the president appoints care-taker prime minister in consultation with Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly", he added.

He said the prime minister advised him on August 9 for dissolving National Assembly under Article 58 (1) of the Constitution which he approved and dissolved the assembly on same day.

"As provided in Article 224 (1A) of Constitution of Pakistan, Prime Minister and leader of Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly may propose a suitable person for appointment of care-taker prime minister not later than August 12, 2023," the president added.

