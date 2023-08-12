President asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose caretaker PM    

, , , ,

President Alvi says the Constitution requires proposing of caretaker Prime Minister by them within three days of the dissolution of National Assembly.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12nd, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi has asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz Ahmed to propose caretaker Prime Minister by today.

In a letter written to the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly, the President said the Constitution requires proposing of caretaker Prime Minister by them within three days of the dissolution of National Assembly.

He said the National Assembly was dissolved on Wednesday on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, President Dr.

Arif Alvi said that development in society was possible only with better governance and elimination of corruption.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of senior government officials at the National school of Public Policy in Lahore on Friday, he stressed upon the government officers to exhibit exemplary roles in the society.

The President said instead of depending on other countries, we have to struggle for self-sufficiency.

He urged everyone to play their role in the development of the country and pushed the government employees to reform themselves individually.