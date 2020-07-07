President asks PRCS to enhance medical outreach to COVID-19 affected people

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday asked Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to further increase its outreach and provide medical help to the people affected by coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday asked Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to further increase its outreach and provide medical help to the people affected by coronavirus.

He underlined the need for enhanced coordination among PRCS, Ministry of National Health Services and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) so as to effectively respond to COVID-19 pandemic.

The president gave these directions during a presentation given by PRCS, Chairman Abrar ul Haq, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The Chairman PRCS highlighted the steps taken by his organization with regard to provision of food and health services to the families affected by COVID-19.

He informed that PRCS had supported 10,000 families by providing Rs 16,000 to each household.

"Similarly, food ration have been distributed among thousands of families, besides providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to doctors and nurses," he added.

The President lauded the efforts and contribution made by the PRCS for providing food rations and medical assistance to the people affected by COVID-19.