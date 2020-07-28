President asks public for strict SOPs compliance while visiting sacrificial markets ahead of Eid ul Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday called upon the general public to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) while visiting markets of sacrificial animals ahead of upcoming Eid ul Azha to contain the spread of coronavirus.

During a visit to cow and goat market set up at Taramri, the President said it was important to follow the safety measures while performing the sacred obligation of sacrifice.

The president in his interaction with the sellers of sacrificial animals advised them to avoid complacency about coronavirus and strictly adopt the SOPs for the protection of their own self and others.

He expressed satisfaction over the implementation of SOPs at the animal market.

The dealers of sacrificial animals also informed the president about their problems.

