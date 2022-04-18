UrduPoint.com

President Asks Punjab Governor To Continue In Office

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2022 | 02:59 PM

President asks Punjab governor to continue in office

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday instructed Governor of Punjab Umar Sarfaraz Cheema to continue to hold the office

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday instructed Governor of Punjab Umar Sarfaraz Cheema to continue to hold the office.

According to a President House statement, the president asked the Punjab governor to continue to serve till the decision on a summary for his removal was taken.

