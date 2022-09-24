UrduPoint.com

President Asks Social Media Activists To Participate In Flood Relief Activities

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2022 | 05:40 PM

President asks social media activists to participate in flood relief activities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi urged the social media activists to participate in flood relief activities and point out discrepancies in the system so that they could be rectified.

He expressed these views during his interaction with social media activists here at Governor House, Sindh on Saturday. He had a candid discussion with the activists.

Initially, the discussion mainly revolved around the issues of Karachi and their possible and durable solution. Dr Arif Alvi was of the view that Karachi's issues could be tackled but with long-term commitment to the cause.

The president further said, "Our youth is the future of Pakistan and we must tap the potential of social media to increase awareness among the masses.

" Social media could also be a source of revenue generation and employment, he added.

One social activist from Dadu said it was unfortunate that many people, during the devastating floods in interior Sindh, were hoarding stocks of privately donated mosquito nets in large quantities while majority of population was suffering from malaria and dengue erupted as a result of accumulated flood water.

The president asked the activists to keep pointing out such discrepancies so that the overall governance system could be reformed, and grievencies of people could be redressed.

